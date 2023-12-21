“I’m here to be number one” – Superbon says ONE Championship gold still on his mind

Superbon Singha Mawynn refuses to act as a mere stepping stone for his next dance partner, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

This Friday, December 22, two of Thailand’s greatest strikers will collide in a can’t-miss super fight at ONE Friday Fights 46. Emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the man many believe is the greatest kickboxer in the history of the sport.

However, the Thai’s lack of experience competing in the 'art of eight limbs', specifically under the ONE banner, has him going into the bout as an underdog in the eyes of many.

But the former featherweight kickboxing king would have never signed on for the fight if he weren’t 100 percent certain that he could win, whether it’s in four or eight-ounce gloves:

“I didn't come to be defeated,” Superbon told ONE Championship. “I'm here to be number one. I have been in this profession for 30 years and there is no way I will be a stepping stone for anyone. I would not accept this fight offer if I knew I couldn't fight him.”

Superbon knows he has to stay cautious and fight smart against Tawanchai

With 114 career wins to his credit and a hit list that includes some of the biggest strikers in the history of combat sports, Superbon has more than proven his skills inside the circle.

But as confident as he is going into his next title tilt against Tawanchai, the former kickboxing king knows that he’ll need to be cautious:

“I’m sure we are going to trade, but we both have to be careful with each other's weapons,” he added. “Because if anyone misses it first, he could be knocked out immediately. But if no one misses, this game will be traded fiercely.”

With five knockouts in their last seven outings combined, fight fans are in for something truly special when they go toe-to-toe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.