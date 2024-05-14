"I'm prepared" - Denice Zamboanga ready to go for broke against Stamp's 'beautiful striking'

Denice Zamboanga will get her first-ever shot at a ONE world championship as she takes on women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE 167.

Taking place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7, 'The Menace' knows exactly what Stamp brings to the table as they were former training partners under the Fairtex Training Center.

That familiarity gives Denice Zamboanga the foresight on what to expect during their world title clash, as she pointed out in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Of course, her advantage will be her striking. No surprise there. She has beautiful striking, and we all know about that. However, I'm prepared for her. I just can't rely on my ground game in this match."

Zamboanga secured her spot across Stamp inside the Circle with back-to-back dominant wins against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, which secured her spot as the No.2-ranked fighter in the women's atomweight MMA division.

Denice Zamboanga makes her motivations clear ahead of all-important world title challenge

The Philippines is highly regarded in the combat sports scene for producing elite fighters on all levels but has yet to produce a female MMA world champion. Denice Zamboanga would love nothing more than to be the first.

In an interview with Philippines-based news outlet ABS-CBN, Zamboanga said:

"Becoming the first Filipina world champion goes beyond me. I want to win this belt because I want to inspire the kids, especially the young ladies who want to pursue MMA. I want to show them that while boys have dominated the headlines, women can also shine and dominate this sport."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.