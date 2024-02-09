“I’m prepared wherever the fight goes” – Joshua Pacio aims to leave no doubt in Jarred Brooks rematch at ONE 166

Having faced his upcoming opponent once before, Joshua Pacio knows what to expect from his next outing under the ONE Championship banner.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion was dethroned back at ONE 164 in 2022, when he met Jarred Brooks in the main event.

Brooks had dominated the other strawweight contenders on his climb up the rankings, and while his performance against Pacio wasn’t as one-sided, it was still extremely convincing.

‘The Passion’ will have gone back to the drawing board with lots of things to work on in preparation for a push to try and reclaim the gold.

In an interview with The Peninsula Qatar, Pacio spoke about what his opponent brings to the table and how he is unfazed by Brooks’ strengths:

“Jarred Brooks is no pushover. He can strike, and he can wrestle. But I’m prepared wherever the fight goes. It’s just that I either win by knockout or I win by decision.”

Joshua Pacio will have to show clear improvements at ONE 166

Joshua Pacio is out for revenge when he meets Jarred Brooks in a rematch at the stacked ONE 166 card in Qatar on March 1.

There’s no doubt that the former world champion will have been working hard to make the necessary adjustments after their first encounter.

Whichever fighter makes the right ones by learning from their experience at ONE 164 will be crucial to deciding this highly anticipated rematch.

Neither man can afford to rely too heavily on the last fight because you can be sure that they will have continued improving since that clash back in 2022.

ONE 166 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Check your local listings for more details.