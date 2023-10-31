“I’m very proud of who I have become” - Supergirl glad to have reached heights in ONE Championship career

Thai phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is proud of what she has achieved in her still-developing ONE Championship career and is looking forward to building on it.

Having had her beginnings in Muay Thai at an early age, the 19-year-old fighter has steadily spread her wings, making a name for herself not only in her homeland but also abroad.

Then in 2020, she earned a spot in the main roster of ONE, where she continues to flourish, even expanding her range and is now competing in the kickboxing lane as well with good results.

In an interview with onefc.com, ‘Supergirl’ recalled how it all started for her in combat sports and enthused about all the gains she has achieved since. She said:

“It was unexpected. I only knew I was doing my best in every fight. I fight big even in a very small event. When I got to fight overseas, I was already on top of the world. I never stayed at a luxury hotel before, but I had a chance during that time. I was already so happy because of that. Being in ONE Championship is beyond a dream. I’m very proud of who I have become.”

The Jaroonsak Muaythai standout continued:

“Our lives are indeed different in so many ways - routines, thought processes, and maturity.”

'Supergirl’ gets her ONE journey going again on November 3 as she competes at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok. She is featured in an atomweight kickboxing clash with Cristina Morales of Spain.

It will be her third outing in ONE for this year alone after battling Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in January and narrowly losing by split decision, then bouncing back in August by dominating Spanish kickboxer Lara Fernandez for a unanimous decision victory.

‘Supergirl’ is out to pile up the wins as she angles to vie for a kickboxing world title in the very new future.

Opponent Cristina Morales, for her part, is back competing in ONE after two years. In her first outing under the promotion last time around, she lost by technical knockout in the second round to Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.