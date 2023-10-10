“I’m not too proud of myself” – Tawanchai admits he wasn’t satisfied by his performance in close win over Jo Nattawut

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai was less than enthused with his performance at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday night.

Despite leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a win, Tawanchai was faced with a fair amount of adversity as he once again strapped on the eight-ounce gloves, this time for a kickboxing clash with former WMC Muay Thai world champion ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

“I’m not too proud of myself. I feel 80 percent satisfied,” Tawanchai said during his appearance at the post-fight press event. “I feel like I’m less experienced in this rule.”

See the full interview below:

The victory moved Tawanchai to 2-0 in kickboxing competition under the ONE banner and 7-1 overall. That includes six straight victories, four of which have come by way of knockout.

Originally, Tawanchai was scheduled to square off with ex-featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn at the event, but Superbon was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury sustained during training. Following his win against Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai expressed a desire to rebook his bout with Superbon as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai’s opponent fell to 2-4 in kickboxing bouts with ONE, though it should be noted that those losses have come against some of the greatest strikers in all of combat sports, including reigning champions Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai, and featherweight WGP champion Giorgio Petrosyan.

Though he has not competed in the 'art of eight limbs' in more than four years, Jo Nattawut is 3-1 in Muay Thai. Perhaps that could be a window of opportunity for him now that his time as featherweight kickboxing appears to be up.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.