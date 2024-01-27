“I’m very proud of this” – Muay Thai superstar Superlek on kickboxing success in ONE Championship

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and Muay Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn’t be happier with his success in the world of kickboxing.

Four months removed from his Fight of the Year with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will head to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28, for a showdown with another combat sports legend — Takeru Segawa.

The former three-division K-1 world champion will look to add ONE gold to his mantle as he challenges Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post hours before his highly anticipated return to the Circle, Superlek touched on his move to kickboxing and the success he has sustained despite being best known for his work in the art of eight limbs.

“Well, everyone knows that I come from a Muay Thai background. So kickboxing was probably a challenge for me. It was a new challenge for me and I was happy that I was able to take on this new challenge."

He added:

“Thankfully, it has been successful, like I have achieved the ONE Championship belt and I am here now. So I feel like I’m very proud of this.”

Superlek ready to spoil Takeru’s long-awaited ONE Championship debut

Superlek’s journey into kickboxing began in September 2020, but he climbed to the top of the mountain a little more than two years later, defeating Daniel Puertas for the flyweight kickboxing title.

He has since defended the title against former WMC Muay Thai champion Danial Williams, scoring a brutal third-round knockout.

As for his opponent, Takeru is one of the most accomplished fighters in Japanese combat sports history. Aside from his legendary status as K-1’s first and only three-division champ, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ has earned titles under the Krush and ISKA banners.

Will he add ONE Championship gold to his resume, or will Superlek defy the odds and spoil Takeru’s first appearance on martial arts’ biggest global stage?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.