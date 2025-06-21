"I'm putting $1000" - Fans react to footage of Dustin Poirier sharpening his grappling skills ahead of Max Holloway clash

Dustin Poirier faces Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 318. The two men compete for the BMF championship held by the Hawaiian. Ahead of the matchup, Poirier has been hard at work, with a clip of him sharpening his grappling skills making the rounds on social media, drawing praise from fans.

In the clip itself, which was shared on X/Twitter, 'The Diamond' can be seen working on various chokes and defensive grappling sequences. While he isn't predominantly a grappler, he is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and will aim to use the full breadth of his MMA skills come fight night.

Check out Dustin Poirier's grappling training:

Expand Tweet

While Poirier is a skilled grappler, having scored his mosts recent submission win over Michael Chandler via rear-naked choke at UFC 281, his ground game isn't usually hailed. So, naturally, the MMA fandom had their thoughts on Poirier's training, with one fan doubting that the Holloway fight would even go to the ground.

"I'm putting $1000, it's not going to the ground at all"

Others referenced how often Poirier attempts a guillotine choke to no success.

"I just want him to jump a gilly for the win."

This was echoed by another fan.

"The gilly will be jumped"

Some, though, poked fun at him over his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

"Kid should learn the D'Arce [that] Islam showed him in their fight"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Dustin Poirier training grappling

This will be Poirier's second crack at the BMF title and his final chance to win a non-interim championship belt. The last time he challenged for the BMF title, he was knocked out cold by Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

Dustin Poirier submitted Max Holloway in their first fight

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have faced each other twice now. Their first encounter took place years ago at featherweight at UFC 143. Poirier submitted a then green Holloway with a slick triangle armbar, marking one of the few instances of Holloway getting finished.

Expand Tweet

Their second fight took place seven years later at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title. It was a far more competitive affair, but Poirier ultimately won by dealing far more damage to Holloway than vice versa, earning a unanimous decision.

