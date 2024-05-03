"I’m ready for it" - Dmitry Menshikov says it’s 'all systems go' ahead of his kickboxing bout against Sinsamut Klinmee

Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov is feeling good ahead of his high-stakes scrap with Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 22 live on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. In the main event of the evening, Smilla Sundell will meet the 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in a clash that could see the crowning of a new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

But first, fight fans will be treated to a massive lightweight Muay Thai fight with serious title implications as Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee seek their third-straight win inside the Circle.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Menshikov offered some insight into his preparation and how he's feeling hours before one of the biggest fights of his career.

"Everything was fine I prepared well really. I had a lot of energy in my body," Menshikov said. "Even today I met Sinsamut in the elevator, so yeah. Looks like I’m really ready for it."

Sinsamut Klinmee believes his versatility will be key to defeating Dmitry Menshikov

Hoping to stop Dmitry Menshikov's momentum in its tracks, Sinsamut Klinmee has already delivered a series of noteworthy knockouts against the likes of Dutch legend Nieky Holzken, Liam Nolan, and Victor Teixeira. In his most recent appearance, he landed a decisive unanimous decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

During his interview with Sportskeeda ahead of ONE Fight Night 22, Sinsamut spoke about Menshikov's frightening power and how he plans to counteract that when the two go toe-to-toe.

He said:

"I think I have the upper hand in terms of versatility. Yes, his punches are dangerous. He's a heavy hitter, but I have more than that. I have kicks, knees, and everything else. I believe that if I can time things right, I'll be able to win."

Who makes it three in a row and takes one step closer toward another ONE world title opportunity?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.