“I’m ready to shock them again” - Italian-Moroccan star Joseph Lasiri wants to prove world title win against Prajanchai wasn’t a fluke

Joseph Lasiri plans to silence the people who believe his win against Prajanchai PK Saenchail was a fluke.

In May 2022, Lasiri and Prajanchai fought in the co-main event of ONE 156 for the latter’s ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Despite being a sizeable underdog, the Italian-Moroccan pulled off the upset with a third-round knockout.

This Friday, the world-class strawweight strikers will meet again in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Although he’s not being overlooked this time, ‘The Hurricane’ plans to make a statement against the interim world title-holder, Prajanchai.

During a recent interview with ONE, Lasiri had this to say about his upcoming world title fight:

“Preparing for this fight, I try to remember all the feelings I felt before I first fought Prajanchai. Now, I’m just doing my last week of training, I have set my mind, I want it to be just like last year. I want to be quieter, calmer, more confident with myself."

Joseph Lasiri continued:

"And I want to show the people it wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my title against a big name, because everyone knows Prajanchai, and when he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Prajanchai believes he has an advantage against Joseph Lasiri due to the latter being less active

Since defeating Prajanchai, Joseph Lasiri has only fought once, losing by unanimous decision against Rodtang in his attempt to become a two-division world champion as injuries derailed his first world title defense. Meanwhile, the former Thai world champion has fought three times, winning two fights in Muay Thai and one in kickboxing.

During a recent interview with ONE, Prajanchai had this to say about an advantage he might have in the rematch against Lasiri:

“This is a fight I'm looking forward to. For some reason, Joseph withdrew from our [first scheduled] rematch. And my opponent was changed to Sam-A. [Lasiri] seems to be inactive for a long time while I am active all the time. I think it will affect our rematch.”

Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai 2 is considered one of the most unpredictable fights of ONE’s last event of 2023. Both fighters know what’s at stake in the highly-anticipated rematch, but the question is, who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.