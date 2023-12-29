“I’m really happy” – Tawanchai elated to close out victorious 2023 campaign against ‘really good’ Superbon

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is thrilled to end his 2023 campaign with perhaps the biggest win of his career.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Championship’s final event of the year, Tawanchai delivered another classic performance against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Speaking with the promotion following his majority decision victory in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai titleholder said:

“I’m really happy that I just won against a really good fighter in Superbon and I’m just really happy to end the year.”

With the victory, Tawanchai concluded his year with four massive victories, including wins against Jamal Yusupov and Superbon in the art of eight limbs. He also added two more W’s in the world of kickboxing against former GLORY Kickboxing champion Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

With impressive showing in both four and eight-ounce gloves, many fans speculate that he could go for a second ONE world championship in 2024.

Will Superbon return to kickboxing after coming up short against Tawanchai?

As for his opponent, Superbon now finds himself coming up short in two of his last three contests. Of course, those two losses have come against two of the best strikers in combat sports today, Tawanchai and Chingiz Allazov.

Still sitting as the top-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division, fight fans suspect that Superbon will look to secure a rematch with the man who bested him for the featherweight kickboxing crown to kick off the year, Allazov.

Superbon made a pretty good case for himself via a vicious second-round knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Do you want to see Superbon run it back with Allazov?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.