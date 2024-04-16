"I'm starting to pick that level of sharpness back" - Liam Harrison says he's nearing 100 percent for ONE 167 comeback

With each passing day, British striking icon Liam Harrison is inching closer to being in tip-top shape for his comeback fight on June 7.

The three-time Muay Thai world champion makes his long-awaited return to the grandest stage of martial arts, eager to test his skills to the fullest on the stacked ONE 167 bill.

'Hitman' goes toe-to-toe with Japanese striking maestro Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA before he steps inside the circle, Liam Harrison seems ready to turn back the clock and dish out another classic performance on fight night.

The Bad Company athlete said:

"I'm feeling good again now. My body's starting to feel how it did before. I'm starting to pick that level of sharpness back. I'm sparring hard again, two to three times a week."

Watch the full interview here:

As he prepared to put it all on the line inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand the striking veteran must ensure that he puts any doubt about his injury to bed.

He sat out throughout the latter half of 2022 and 2023, dealing with multiple injuries from Nong-O Hama's damaging leg kicks during their world title clash at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The Leeds slugger was slated to return in Q1 of 2024, only for a couple more derailments to push his comeback fight to ONE 167 in June.

Liam Harrison promises to "fight hard" vs. Katsuki Kitano

If he does keep any niggling injuries out of the way, the watching world can expect an all-out performance from the fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender in the fight capital of the world.

After all, Liam Harrison knows that he will have all the tools to steer past Kitano's high-volume strikes, especially if he trades leather at 100 percent capacity.

In the same interview, he added:

"I'll be going in there and I will fight hard. Every fight, no matter who I'm in there against."

ONE 167 will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

