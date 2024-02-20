“I’m sure it would be a nice challenge for me” - Superlek interested in Jonathan Haggerty rematch at bantamweight

Superlek Kiatmoo9 watched on at ONE Fight Night 19 while in attendance at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ had a particular interest in the main event clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo for the Brit’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship has faced off with ‘The General’ once before, and both men have spoken about looking to run it back under the ONE Championship banner.

Following Haggerty’s incredible win over Lobo to close out the show on February 16, Superlek made it perfectly clear that moving up a weight class is something that appeals to him.

He told the South China Morning Post that he would be motivated by the opportunity to face Haggerty and mix it up with some of the other top contenders at bantamweight:

“I’m not sure how the fight will go. But I’m sure it would be a nice challenge for me and moving up to bantamweight would open up a lot of really good fights.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek would be an exciting addition to the bantamweight division

As one of the best strikers in the world today, whatever Superlek decides to do, you know that it’s going to be a must-watch affair.

Moving up into the bantamweight division of Muay Thai and kickboxing would provide him with a whole new set of opponents and challenges to try and overcome as the flyweight champion.

With his clear ability to compete in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, there are so many exciting matchups that could reveal themselves if ‘The Kicking Machine’ were to move up.

It remains to be seen what will be next for both the flyweight kickboxing champion and Jonathan Haggerty but rest assured, that’s a fight that both men want in the future.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.