“I’m not thinking of anyone” – Stamp eager to take a well-deserved break after achieving three-sport supremacy

Following her conquest of the ONE atomweight MMA world title last month, Stamp Fairtex said she has no particular opponent in mind for her next fight. This, as she is also looking to take some time off to be with her family.

The Thai superstar made history of becoming a three-sport ONE world champion when she annexed the atomweight MMA gold at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore. She was once the concurrent atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen in the promotion.

In becoming the atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp defeated South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee by technical knockout in the third round of their headlining title clash.

The 25-year-old Rayong native landed a solid right to the midsection of ‘Hamzzang’ midway into the third round which set up the end to the match. She followed it with a slew of knee strikes and punches that dropped her opponent. With Ham unable to defend herself accordingly, the referee was forced to step in and call a halt to the match at the 1:04 mark of the frame.

In the post-event interview session, Stamp shared her plans for the immediate future, saying:

“At the moment, I’m not thinking of anyone next. I would like to take a break, rest, and spend time with my family first. But actually I would love to fight with anyone, anyone that’s on the way, I don’t really mind.”

Watch the interview below:

Apart from winning and becoming the ONE atomweight MMA world champion, the impressive TKO victory also earned for Stamp a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It also improved her MMA record to 11-2.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.