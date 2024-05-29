"I'm a totally different grappler" - Gabriel Sousa warns Mikey Musumeci that he has improved since first meeting

Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Gabriel Sousa believes Mikey Musumeci will be in for a surprise should he use their previous fight to form a game plan when they run it back at ONE 167.

Being the meticulous athlete he is, 'Darth Rigatoni' would spare no effort and possibly study his submission loss to Sousa to get himself battle-ready for their rematch in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the Brazilian grappling wizard warns that it might not be the ideal way to study his game due to the upgrades and changes that he has implemented to his arsenal over the years.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Gabriel Sousa shared:

"I'm sure he must have trained a lot, watched my fights a lot, and reviewed our fight. But I believe I'm a totally different grappler than when we fought in 2021. I'm focused."

The pair of submission grappling wizards renew their rivalry in a bantamweight submission grappling contest as part of a stacked card that marks ONE Championship's return to the Impact Arena on June 7.

Gabriel Sousa grateful to Mikey Musumeci for accepting bantamweight scrap

Since Gabriel Sousa has moved up a couple of divisions over the years, a rematch with Mikey Musumeci seemed unlikely.

However, with Musumeci eager to settle the score with the Brazilian ground game wizard, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion did not think twice when putting pen to paper on a bantamweight tie.

For that, the 27-year-old remains grateful, particularly because he admits that he'd struggle to make the 135-pound limit of flyweight.

Speaking to Vitor Freitas Comunica, he said:

"The 66kg [offer] was perfect. I even thank him for agreeing to move up in weight to fight me. It impressed me because I didn't expect this to happen."

