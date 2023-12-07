“I’m used to that large range” – Alex Roberts unbothered by Roman Kryklia’s massive height advantage

Alex Roberts is well aware that he has big shoes to fill by stepping into the main event for his ONE Championship debut.

Not many fighters will ever get the opportunity to headline an event like ONE Fight Night 17 at a venue like the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Aussie is even doing it in his very first fight with the promotion, where he will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

On top of all this circumstance is the fact that he will be facing the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix winner Roman Kryklia.

Roberts spoke about the matchup with the towering Ukrainian in an interview with ONE Championship, during which he explained how he plans to deal with the height of his opponent:

“I'm used to that large range and someone who's definitely a bit taller than me. So, I'm just gonna just going to play the range to start with and kind of get a feel for it, and then once I’ve got the eyes in, you go for it.”

Alex Roberts isn’t intimidated by the opportunity in front of him

Alex Roberts is not the kind of fighter that is going to let his kind of opportunity overwhelm him on December 8.

'The Viking' has spoken in the build-up about being grateful for being afforded a fight like this where he can truly announce himself on the global stage off the back of his WBC success.

Whilst he is excited to step inside the circle for the very first time at Lumpinee, he also isn’t arriving at ONE Fight Night 17 just to make up the numbers.

The Aussie is coming to make a statement by taking out a decorated competitor like Kryklia and claiming the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.