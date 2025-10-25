"I'm not here to waste time" - Kamaru Usman comes clean on refusing Belal Muhammad fight

Kamaru Usman recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Belal Muhammad, explaining why he is not interested in facing him next.'The Nigerian Nightmare' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley, marking a significant turnaround after his losing streak. Following the fight at UFC Atlanta, Muhammad expressed his eagerness to compete against Usman next.In a recent Q&amp;A session, Usman was asked about the possibility of fighting Muhammad. In his response, he said:&quot;Well, we didn't have a lot of back and forth, it's just a lot coming from him. I just think he's a dork, and what you do with dork is you ignore them... For someone like myself and Belal Muhammad, right now, Belal Muhammad is ranked what? Number one [in the division]? I'm below him. I'm looking at the title.&quot;He added:&quot;I have nothing to gain from fighting Belal Muhammad. He has all to gain, that's why he's the one that's calling me out. I'm not here to waste time. I want to get the title, and I want to continue on my track of defending, be that champion again. Why waste time with him? If I have the title and he's the next guy, I would luckily kick his head in.&quot;Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):Belal Muhammad claims he's a &quot;bad matchup&quot; for Kamaru UsmanBelal Muhammad's last octagon appearance was against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, where he lost the welterweight title. Amid the callouts to Kamaru Usman, Muhammad recently asserted that he poses a challenging matchup for the former champion.In a discussion on the No Scripts Podcast, he confidently said:&quot;Kamaru Usman's injured. He's not fighting. He's staying on the sidelines. He's 1-3 in his last four fights, and he's trying to talk big game... That was the fight that made the most sense. We had a podcast where I slapped him. And, you’d want to get your get back. But the fact that he didn't, he knows that the slap hurt him, and he knows that it’s just a bad matchup for him.&quot; [H/t: Red Corner MMA on X]