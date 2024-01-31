“I'm here to work my way up” – Freddie Haggerty looking to earn his spot in ONE’s loaded Muay Thai ranks

Freddie Haggerty, the younger brother of reigning two-division ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, is ready to work his way up the ranks in ONE Championship.

The 19-year-old prospect made a big first impression in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Squaring off with 50-win veteran Dankalong Sor Dechapan. After putting a beating on the Thai standout in the opening round, it only took Haggerty 14 seconds into the second to put Dankalong down for the count and earn his first victory in ONE.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his memorable debut, Freddie Haggerty is determined to work his way up the Muay Thai ladder one fight at a time.

“I'm not being too eager obviously it's good to good to be confident call people out but I'm confident anyway I don't need to call anyone out to where I belong,” Haggerty said.

After Freddie Haggerty’s big win in his ONE debut, it’s Jonathan Haggerty’s turn

Three weeks after Freddie Haggerty’s impressive showing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, fight fans will see his older brother, Jonathan Haggerty, return to the stadium looking to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time since his stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama last April.

Looking to end Jonathan Haggerty’s reign early will be No. 3 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felip Lobo. The ‘Demolition Man’ earned his shot at ‘The General’ with a massive upset against Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9.

Will the former Brazilian Muay Thai champion shock the world and take Jonathan Haggerty’s 26 pounds of ONE gold, or will ‘The General’ add another impressive finish to his already impressive highlight reel?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.