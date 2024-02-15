“I’m not too worried” – Danial Williams says he’s not interested in strawweight MMA rankings heading into ONE Fight Night 19

Ahead of his fresh start in the strawweight MMA division, Danial Williams isn’t too concerned about what his next few steps will be if he is successful at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘Mini T’ is set to face Lito Adiwang in a fight that could see either man break into the top tier of the division with a win.

Williams may not have been as active in MMA as of late but his opponent inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, February 16, is coming off of two impressive wins since returning from injury.

When asked to give his thoughts on the division’s top five rankings and where he sees a potential route to the title, the Aussie-Thai striker revealed that it’s not much of a concern.

He pointed out in an interview with ONE Championship that many of the division’s top contenders have been active lately which could see a lot of movement at the top:

“Yeah, not too sure about that because, you know, the guys in the top five, like, some of them, had wins now. Don't know how that will change too much. I’m not too worried, you know, it's just whatever they give me next, kind of thing.”

Danial Williams is looking to take things step-by-step

Danial Williams is always competing in big fights whether it’s in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing.

He has a great reputation for always showing up and putting on a show for the fans, which means that even in suffering a loss, he never takes too many steps back.

The problem with this is he hasn’t been able to really focus on one task in order to dedicate all of his energy and training into a clear goal.

For Williams, his primary focus is now on getting on track in the strawweight MMA division by defeating Adiwang on February 16 to reestablish himself as a top contender.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.