“I match up with his striking well” – Stephen Loman thinks he has the answer to ‘inside fighter’ John Lineker

Stephen Loman believes his striking style will match up well with iconic heavy hitter John Lineker.

On September 29, Loman will look to secure his first ONE world championship opportunity as he steps into the Circle with former bantamweight world titleholder John Lineker inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. It’s a matchup that is sure to have fight fans on the edge of their seats with the winner likely moving on to a title tilt with the division’s top dog, Fabricio Andrade.

Going into the bout, ‘Hands of Stone’ boasts an incredible 80% finish rate, but Stephen Loman believes that he can find success against Lineker thanks to their similar striking skill sets.

“I think I match up with his striking well because he’s an inside fighter, so I’ll train for that style while I have the time,” Loman told ONE Championship.

‘The Sniper’ is coming off the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career, earning a decisive unanimous decision victory over ONE Championship legend and former world champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year. Many were under the impression that the victory had put him into pole position for a world title opportunity with Fabricio Andrade.

As it turns out, Stephen Loman will need one more big win against one of the promotion’s most vicious strikers.

John Lineker has established himself as an absolute killer inside the Circle, scoring highlight-reel-worthy knockouts over Kevin Belingon, Bibiano Fernandes, and most recently, Kim Jae Woong. If he can add ‘The Sniper’ to his hit list, ‘Hands of Stone’ will likely find himself with the chance to regain the bantamweight world title he surrendered to Fabricio Andrade earlier this year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.