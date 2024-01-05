“I might be able to close the game” – Nong-O says he could have finished Nico Carrillo if there was more time in the first round

Thai legend Nong-O Hama had early success in his recent match against Nico Carrillo and felt he could have finished things off had he had more time to do it.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion fell to the ‘King of the North’ at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand, losing by knockout in the second round.

Nong-O, however, managed to punish his opponent with nasty kicks to the legs that Carrillo obviously had to labor through in the opening round.

He pointed it out in an interview with ONE Championship following the contest, saying:

“[I got him with] leg kicks in the first round. Those were good shots that I kept practicing to use in this fight and were very effective. I thought that if the first round continued for another 30 seconds, I might be able to close the game.”

But while he absorbed solid kicks from Nong-O in the early goings, Carrillo made full use of his reach advantage and started to turn things around midway into the second frame, unleashing a barrage of elbows and punches which eventually dropped the Thai legend at the 1:28 mark.

The loss was the second straight for the Evolve MMA affiliate after his defeat to British striker Jonathan Haggerty in April last year, where he lost his bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Nico Carrillo impressed with durability shown by Nong-O

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo came away impressed with Nong-O Hama in their recent showdown, particularly the toughness and durability that the Thai legend showed.

The 27-year-old Glasgow native knocked out the former bantamweight Muay Thai king in the second round of their showdown last month in Thailand.

Carrillo made use of his size and reach advantage to throw telling hits that eventually finished his opponent. Carrillo was humble in victory, and lauded Nong-O for the fight he put up. The ‘King of the North,’ during the post-fight ring interview following his victory, said:

“He was tougher and more durable than I expected though. He ate some big shots.”

It was the third victory in as many matches in ONE for Carrillo. He is now seeking a title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.