“I need to stay hungry” – Fabricio Andrade says praise from Demetrious Johnson, Joe Rogan motivates him to be at the top of his game

Fabricio Andrade suffered a tough setback at ONE Fight Night 16 last year, where he was defeated by Jonathan Haggerty.

Coming into 2024, ‘Wonder Boy’ is motivated to put this loss behind him by recementing his status as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and proving to everyone that he is still the best in his own division.

Andrade recently told the South China Morning Post that he draws inspiration from some very highly regarded supporters of his that share his high estimations of what he is capable of.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster and UFC commentator and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson gave their seal of approval to what Andrade brings to the table.

The Brazilian champion revealed how this adds further fuel to his fire by hearing words of praise from two leading figures in the martial arts world:

“Joe Rogan and Demetrious Johnson being very supportive of my career, you know, always giving me all the compliments so all of these is like...it's amazing for me to see. And I need to stay hungry, you know, I need to stay motivated to keep doing this stuff because my dream is not over yet.”

Watch the full interview below:

The legacy of Fabricio Andrade is just getting started

Rogan and Johnson were right to call people’s attention to what Fabricio Andrade was doing in the bantamweight MMA division.

His run to the title and subsequent title fights with John Lineker marked him out as a clear cut above the rest right now.

A loss to Haggerty in kickboxing isn’t going to change that. Instead, it appears to have taught the Brazilian some vital lessons that will only make him stronger going forward.

Andrade has delivered some incredible performances under the ONE Championship banner but we still might only be scratching the surface of what he is capable of.