"I needed this chuckle today" - Fans react to Sean Strickland's intriguing question about "crack heads"

Fans had mixed reactions to Sean Strickland asking several questions about "crack heads."

Strickland has generated a massive fanbase due to his success inside the Octagon, especially his unexpected win against Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old's social media following has also grown due to his unpredictable talking points and rants.

The Xtreme Couture affiliate recently took to Twitter and posted the following message:

"Do you guys ever wonder who the crack head is talking to while he stands along on thr corner? I think about this often. Lots of crack heads in Vegas. Have you ever done crack? Is it the same person? Do you remember them? Do you miss them?"

Fans had mixed reactions in the Twitter comment section of Sean Strickland's post:

"I needed this chuckle today."

"Sean bringing up the questions that truly need to be answered"

"They are living in their own worlds"

"Never done crack, but I know whoever it is has a hell of a conversation for people to wanna keep talking"

What's next for Sean Strickland in the Octagon?

Sean Strickland shocked the combat sports world when he dethroned Israel Adesanya of his middleweight throne in September 2023. Unfortunately for him, Dricus du Plessis ended his title reign quickly by securing a split-decision win four months after he acquired UFC gold.

Since then, Strickland has repeatedly called for a rematch against Du Plessis as he believes his hand should have been raised at UFC 297. It's unclear what the promotion plans to do, but 'Stillknocks' has voiced his interest in defending his throne for the first time against Israel Adesanya.

It should be noted that Adesanya has not fought since suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Strickland. With that said, 'The Last Stylebender' is widely considered one of the greatest middleweight fighters of all time and has an intense rivalry with Du Plessis.

Du Plessis made his UFC debut in October 2020 and was overlooked through his first six fights. The South African fighter continued to silence the doubters before extending his promotional record to 7-0, five wins inside the distance, to become the middleweight king.

Watch Du Plessis talk about potentially fighting Adesanya below:

