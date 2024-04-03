"I needed to do more" - Marat Grigorian satisfied to end rivalry with 'clever' fighter Sitthichai in dominating fashion

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia recently looked back on his epic third-round knockout victory over longtime Thai rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last January.

Grigorian delivered a masterful performance, stopping his arch nemesis with powerful combinations at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru in Tokyo.

Reviewing that fight now, Grigorian understands why he was so successful. It's because he turned up the aggression, which he says was completely necessary to win.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian had this to say about his recent fight with 'Killer Kid'.

"When I was fighting against Sitthichai, I always got the feeling that I needed to do more and more and more because he's a good fighter. He's a clever fighter. He moves really good and also takes his points good."

Grigorian did what he needed to do against Sitthichai, made the right adjustments, and it brought him victory. Will he be able to do the same against his next opponent?

Marat Grigorian to challenge Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58

Marat Grigorian is headed back into hostile territory when he challenges hometown hero Superbon Singha Mawynn on his own turf.

Grigorian and Superbon are set to lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. For Marat Grigorian, it's another opportunity to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a ONE world champion, and he will stop at nothing to get it.

