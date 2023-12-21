“I never fought someone like that before” – Joseph Lasiri says Rodtang was a cut above the rest of his opponents

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri learned a lot from his clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Lasiri and Rodtang squared off at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year with ‘The Hurricane’ determined to add a second world title to his collection. Instead, Lasiri suffered a lopsided unanimous decision, but the experience wasn’t a total loss.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 46, Joseph Lasiri says that simply sharing the circle with Rodtang was an experience that helped him significantly:

“The experience when you fight someone like Rodtang, it was nice to feel it,” he said. “You prepare for the fight, you try to improve in your training, and after when you are in the ring, you fight someone who doesn’t feel any pressure, who feels comfortable in everything you’re doing, I never fought someone like that before. It was a nice experience that helped me a lot.”

‘The Hurricane’ will attempt to carry those teachings into his ONE world title tilt with Prajanchai this Friday, December 22.

Prajanchai ready to reclaim undisputed gold against Joseph Lasiri

A year and a half removed from his impressive third-round knockout against Prajanchai at ONE 157, Joseph Lasiri will step into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to put his strawweight Muay Thai title on the line against the very man he took it from.

While ‘The Hurricane’ has been on the shelf over the last year, Prajanchai has picked up three straight wins, including an interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai title win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June.

Next, he’ll look to trade in the interim strap for undisputed gold and earn himself a bit of redemption against the only fighter to ever beat him under the ONE Championship banner.

Will Prajanchai even the series against ‘The Hurricane’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Lasiri once again get the best of the 29-year-old Thai superstar?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.