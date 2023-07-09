“I have never been so happy to KO someone” - Liam Harrison recalls incredible finish of Hiromasa Masuda

Liam Harrison reflected on his win against Hiromasa Masuda, when he was 17 years old.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison traveled around the world and made a name for himself against high-level competition. As a teenager, ‘Hitman’ accepted an opportunity to travel to Japan and fight Masuda on less than a month’s notice, which the Leeds native won by knockout.

Harrison recently shared a video on Instagram detailing how the fight materialized and played out. He captioned the social media post with the following:

“I have never been so happy to KO someone than I was in this fight… round 3 was insane and I was exhausted …. Not sure why the second slide is in black and white it wasn’t that long ago surely…I was only 17 tho 🤣 #muaythai #japan #KO #knockout”

Liam Harrison solidified his legacy before signing with ONE, but was hungry for more success. After losing his first two promotional fights at featherweight, ‘Hitman’ moved down to bantamweight and secured back-to-back knockout wins.

Harrison last fought in August 2022, losing a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against then-world champion Nong-O Hama in the first round. The Leeds native suffered a severe knee injury requiring surgery from the leg kicks of Nong-O, leading to a longer recovery process than expected.

The 37-year-old Muay Thai legend is expected to make his highly-anticipated return in October. Despite the significant setback in his last fight, Liam Harrison plans to come back and find a way to earn the ONE bantamweight world title in "the art of eight limbs."

Poll : 0 votes