“I never say no to a fight” – Jonathan Di Bella serious about facing Rodtang or Takeru at catchweight

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella hasn’t been short on motivation to really leave a mark on the promotion.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion has already shared his desire to stay active, and now he is talking about potential super fights.

While he waits for his next challenger to the throne, Jonathan Di Bella is open to facing the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Takeru Segawa, who are set to meet each other in the main event of ONE 165 next year.

He told Nick Atkin that he is up for the challenge but one aspect could cause him some issues against these two superstars:

“I obviously want to fight them, like I never say no to a fight, and never say no to challenges, especially those two big names. I think that would be crazy and yeah. The only thing that sucks, I have to go fight them at their weight, it's a bit hard.“

Di Bella continued, elaborating on how he would preferably meet them at a catchweight though it is unlikely:

“I know they can't come down because they missed weight at their own weight, so it's hard, it's hard to go up there, and then then like they're going to be like way heavier than me, but like a catchweight would be good like 130 would be a good catchweight [match].”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE 165 will air live and free in Asian prime time via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Jonathan Di Bella's perfect Run in ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella doesn’t just talk a good game, he walks the walk inside the Circle too.

It’s been hard for anyone to criticize the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion since his arrival in the promotion, which produced one of the best fights of 2022 against Zhang Peimian.

Unwilling to settle for what he has already accomplished, he wants the reputation of being a defending champion that takes on any and all comers and he’s proven that in recent weeks.

A fight against Rodtang or Takeru could be the fight he needs to make that next jump up in terms of his status but as he mentioned, the weight gap might prove to be too difficult to navigate.