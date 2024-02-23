"I never take sh*t" - When Sean O'Malley was confronted by Marlon Vera over fight cancelation due to 'Sugar' testing positive for banned substance

Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera are scheduled to face off in a rematch at UFC 299. Fans will remember Vera as the first fighter to hand O'Malley a professional loss. However, what some fans may not remember is that both men were scheduled to fight prior to their UFC 252 encounter.

Back in 2019, 'Sugar' and 'Chito' were scheduled to lock horns at UFC 239. The matchup, however, was axed after ostarine was found in O'Malley's system.

This infuriated Vera, who confronted O'Malley at the UFC Performance Insitute at the time. 'Sugar,' however, pled his innocence. He told 'Chito:'

"I didn't take sh*t. I never take sh*t. From your perspective, dude, I thought about from your perspective. I failed the test, not knowing about taking supplements, I'd be pissed. I'd be assuming, I feel you. 'This motherf***er took something.' But man to man, I've never taken anything."

Marlon Vera confronting Sean O'Malley back in 2019:

Fortunately, both men eventually met inside the octagon at UFC 252. It marks the only loss of O'Malley's career as a professional fighter, as he was crippled by Vera's calf kicks and ultimately TKO'd on the mat after finding himself unable to keep the fight standing.

Now, their upcoming rematch at UFC 299, which will be contested for O'Malley's newly claimed bantamweight championship, is of great importance to both men. 'Sugar' aims to prove that his prior loss to Vera is nothing more than a fluke. Meanwhile, Vera looks to become a champion and prove O'Malley wrong.

Sean O'Malley has walked back on his plans to fight Ilia Topuria

Ahead of UFC 298, Sean O'Malley expressed significant interest in fighting Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title if the Spaniard emerged victorious. After 'El Matador' succeeded in knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, who 'Sugar' was hesitant to face, O'Malley challenged Topuria to a champions vs. champions bout. He said:

"I wanted the Ilia fight. I wanted that fight. It excites me, but I also thought the fans would get excited about it. But I got a lot of pushback saying, 'You're ducking Merab! Merab is next!' So Merab's next. Let's do Merab."

This, however, drew massive disappointment from MMA fans, who had just witnessed Merab Dvalishvili ragdoll Henry Cejudo at the very same event, and felt as though O'Malley was avoiding Dvalishvili. Now, with his fight with 'Chito' looming, O'Malley has claimed that if he wins at UFC 299, Dvalishvili will be next.

Sean O'Malley's comments:

