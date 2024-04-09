“I had nothing when I was young” - New lightweight kickboxing king Alexis Nicolas says rough childhood built his invincible attitude

Alexis Nicolas brought an undying mentality he developed early in life to the biggest match of his career.

The French striker captured the most important win of his life when he dethroned the invincible Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 21.

Nicolas didn't just capture his first ONE world title, but he also snapped Eersel's 22-fight winning streak that stretched back to 2016.

In his post-fight press conference, Nicolas recalled how his tough childhood molded an undying resolve within him.

Eersel, who still holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, is one of the most intimidating world champions in ONE Championship, but Nicolas met the monstrous challenge with a heroic fervor in Bangkok.

Alexis Nicolas said:

"I know I must work hard for something because I'm from the bottom. I had nothing when I was young. All my life my mother told me... I must work because if you don't then you don't have anything. Now look what I have [points to the belt]."

Nicolas was seen as a massive underdog heading into the match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but he put up a fight worthy of the mystique the iconic arena holds.

'Barboza' pushed the tempo as early as the first round and chopped away at Eersel's lead leg in the first three minutes.

He found the breakthrough in the second round when he dropped Eersel with a sneaky overhand right for the fight's lone knockdown.

Alexis Nicolas offers world title win to the entire French nation

Alexis Nicolas' world title win over Regian Eersel could be chalked up as the biggest upset of 2024, but the Frenchman knows the victory means more than holding a golden strap.

In his post-fight press conference, Nicolas shared how much it meant to represent France on the world stage and beat a man deemed invincible for the past few years:

"This belt is not the real [accomplishment] tonight, not the real win tonight. Because the real win is I won all the hearts of the French people. All my fans know that I'm the best. I worked hard and I'm very proud."

