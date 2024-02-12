“I have to do the opposite” – Felipe Lobo says Andrade’s loss to Jonathan Haggerty gave him a blueprint to beat ‘The General’

Felipe Lobo got a front row seat to watch his next opponent’s last outing of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

The bantamweight Muay Thai contender stood in the corner of Fabricio Andrade as the MMA specialist came up short against Jonathan Haggerty.

The Brit claimed the vacant kickboxing title in the process and produced a stunning knockout win over ‘Wonder Boy’ to become a two-sport world champion.

The champ and Lobo shared an encounter right after the fight that set up the first title defense of his Muay Thai title, which is set to go down at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Lobo believes that this experience taught him some vital lessons about what he must do to dethrone ‘The General’ in both men’s return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He told ONE Championship that backing up and allowing his opponent to dictate the action is not going to do him any favors in this fight:

“In that fight, I noticed that Haggerty was much more active in the fight than Fabricio. Fabricio was doing more defensive work and trying to work on counterattacks, and it ended up not working. I believe I have to do the opposite.”

The fans are in for a treat if Felipe Lobo sticks to his plan

The main event of ONE Fight Night 19 should be a treat for fans if Felipe Lobo sticks to his game plan and looks to put the pace on Jonathan Haggerty.

Since moving up to bantamweight, the two-sport world champion has looked more confident and powerful than ever before.

With Haggerty planning to match his opponent’s pace, Lumpinee might get treated to a high-stakes firefight in the main event.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.