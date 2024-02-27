“I don't have a plan” – Anatoly Malykhin looks to steamroll Reinier de Ridder like in the first fight

Anatoly Malykhin believes that one of his greatest strengths is the unpredictability that he brings into every fight due to his self-confidence.

The undefeated two-weight world champion is extremely confident in his own skills, to the point where he doesn’t put together specific game plans during his training camps.

Instead, Malykhin revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship that he prefers to just be in the moment during his fights because of his passion for competition.

This makes him difficult to prepare for which is sure to be a difficult problem for Reinier de Ridder to overcome ahead of their high-stakes rematch at ONE 166 on March 1.

In this potentially historic main event clash at the Lusail Sports Arena, Anatoly Malykhin told ONE Championship that he will once again approach this fight like it is any other:

“The scary thing for all my opponents is that I don't have a plan for any fight at all. I just go out there and do what I love doing and enjoy it.”

Anatoly Malykhin is supremely confident ahead of ONE 166

ONE fans would expect Anatoly Malykhin to be incredibly confident ahead of the main event of ONE 166, given the way he defeated Reinier de Ridder last time out.

That being said, the two-weight world champion isn’t even concerned about his opponent being any better this time around after going back to the drawing board over the past year.

Malykhin has the momentum and invincibility of an undefeated fighter, and if he can make history as MMA’s first three-weight world champion, that will only continue to increase.

While he cannot afford to underestimate ‘The Dutch Knight’, there’s also no denying that this mentality is one of Malykhin’s biggest strengths.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.