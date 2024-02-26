“I prefer the small ones” - Fans respond to Sean Strickland’s yet another unique take on relationship dynamic between men and women

Sean Strickland engaged in his usual brand of sexual innuendo and gun references online to the delight of his fanbase.

The former UFC middleweight champion posted a clip of a woman saying, "You know why he isn't texting you right now..." with an edit right after Strickland firing off a gun in a non-descript valley of sorts.

Sharing the video, Strickland wrote:

"size matters".

Check out the clip shared by Sean Strickland below:

Expand Tweet

As the video went viral, several fans rushed to have their say on the sizable firearm-related joke.

@SpicyCammy said:

"I prefer the small ones"

@RyhoLV stated:

"That's an explosive load"

@NutMcGee69 quipped:

"Lemme see the 50.!!!!"

@EmpireLass said:

"Let's see your axe throwing skills."

@VeteranHipster stated:

"Mega based!… whatever that means."

@Nutless_Hut quipped:

"No motion of the ocean 😭 damn I lost today 🥲"

[Images Courtesy: @sstricklandmma X thread]

Sean Strickland and his passion for firearms

Sean Strickland clearly has an affinity for firearms and often uses his platform to advocate for the Second Amendment.

The 32-year-old was gifted a golden gun ahead of his last fight that took place in January. Strickland was ready to defend his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, and his manager got him this custom rifle. The moment seemed to resonate a lot with Strickland as he described it as something that made him "a little emotional."

Strickland has also suggested that Americans carry guns illegally after a Dec. 6 campus shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Strickland also had a follow-up tweet around that time that stated:

"You have to be ok with the thought of being arrested. If you find yourself talking to a cop and your thought process is 'I'm going to talk my way out of jail' wrong! Unless you know the law. Dont. Go to jail, its easier to have a bad night and your future self will thank you."

The American native also was featured in a viral video last November where he pulled a gun on a man who reportedly was trying to break into his house. The account came from Strickland's perspective, and he stated that this man was hiding in front of his place after allegedly violently beating a woman nearby.