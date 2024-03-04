“I was pressing him all the time” – Tang Kai completely baffled by yellow card handed his way against Thanh Le

One of the highlights of ONE 166: Qatar this past week came in the ONE featherweight world championship unification clash between Tang Kai and Thanh Le.

The Chinese world champion – the first male to ever achieve that accolade in China – left no room for debate with his beautiful third-round finish.

In the rounds leading up to the finish, the matchup was an incredibly tense affair with neither man wanting to open themselves up to their opponent’s ruthless power striking.

Both champions were given a yellow card by the referee for the lack of activity and despite getting his hand raised, the divisional king isn’t satisfied by this decision.

Tang Kai gave his thoughts on the punishment during his post-event press conference where he debated the use of the yellow card in a fight of this magnitude:

“I disagree with the referee's decision to give me two yellow cards because I was pressing him all the time. And this is a championship fight, two champions in front, inside the cage.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

Tang Kai seized the moment when he saw it open up for him

The opening rounds of this featherweight unification clash may have been a somewhat slow start to the fight but that was because both Tang Kai and Thanh Le have tremendous respect for one another.

Opening up recklessly against either man is a pretty good way to find yourself down on the canvas given their incredibly high finishing rates. Rather than force the action, the world champion remained patient and waited for his opening.

When the moment arrived for him to go forward and put pressure on his opponent, he capitalized perfectly with a huge power shot, dropping his opponent to seal the victory.

ONE Championship fans who missed any of the action from ONE 166: Qatar can watch the entire event via the on-demand replay.