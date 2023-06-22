"I probably would't be near him" - Candace Owens gives no-nonsense views on Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor has caught the attention of Candace Owens. She previously interviewed the promotion's former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington given their similar political inclinations. While she didn't interview the Irishman, she did offer her thoughts on his recent sexual assault allegations.

Her initial take regarding the incident was that it was dubious. Owens has since doubled down on her thoughts by expressing her belief that the woman's account of her alleged sexual assault was improbable.

Candace Owens Podcast @CandaceOwensPod An update on the Conor McGregor rape accusation An update on the Conor McGregor rape accusation https://t.co/MYYaFNdLof

Candace Owens pointed to the inconsistencies between the victim's account of the incident and the footage that's since been released by TMZ. Her commentary on McGregor's latest scandal is as follows:

"Remember she told us, through her lawyer, she got out of there, she left her purse behind. She was kind of trying to escape with her life. She had elbowed Conor McGregor and she'd gotten away. Well, uh oh, TMZ got their hands on some video of her after her alleged violent sexual assault and she was with Conor McGregor having a drink."

After showing a brief clip of the victim and McGregor spotted together after the alleged incident, Owens said the following:

"I don't know about the rest of you ladies out there, but if I had just been violently assaulted in various... almost didn't escape with my life, and I somehow fought off a security team, plus Conor McGregor, I probably wouldn't go sit down and have a drink with him. I probably wouldn't be near him."

As things currently stand, the investigation is ongoing and no formal charge has been made.

Why hasn't Conor McGregor's return date been announced yet?

Fans are beginning to realize that McGregor might not make his long-awaited return this year, despite him being previously advertised as doing so. After failing to reenter the USADA drug-testing pool for the mandatory six-month waiting period, he is no longer eligible to fight in 2023.

UFE @ufeworld



Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the 🤔 Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA StandardsDo you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA Standards 👀Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon❓🤔 https://t.co/5nKb1TOnc1

McGregor was given a 48-hour deadline to re-enroll with the USADA programme on June 14, but never did so. Thus, besides being given an exemption similar to the one that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was given ahead of UFC 200, he cannot be cleared to fight this year.

