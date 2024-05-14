"I had to push the boundaries" - Liam Harrison says it was "very hard mentally" to return from injury 

Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison cannot wait for his comeback fight on the global stage, having overcome one of the biggest obstacles of his decorated career. The multi-time Muay Thai world champion was even staring at retirement throughout his time on the sidelines.

That was due to a knee injury he sustained during his ONE bantamweight world title outing against Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Even when he got the all-clear to compete, more follow-up injuries curbed him from a couple of scheduled fights he had early this year. However, Liam Harrison has never been one to come apart at the seams.

Throughout his legendary journey, the Leeds slugger has faced many uphill battles, but at 38 years of age and having pushed his body to the limit for two decades, this was a much different ball game.

Reflecting on his setback in an interview with ONE Championship, 'Hitman' explained how he fought his way to full fitness to get himself ready for his massive bantamweight Muay Thai tilt against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7.

Liam Harrison said:

"It was very hard mentally to come back from this, especially as an older athlete. I had to push the boundaries of my mental strength. Luckily, I had a great rehab team behind me and great support from my family and friends."

Between his last fight and his Impact Arena return next month, it would have been exactly 650 days that 'Hitman' has been out of action – possibly his longest time away from the one thing he loves the most.

However, while that injury spell has presented him with multiple challenges, it has also equipped him with renewed vigor and determination, one that he plans to put on display when he steps onto the global stage at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liam Harrison has a busy period lined up this year

After Liam Harrison gets Kitano out of the way, the British legend has got his wish at long last – a dream legend vs. legend showdown against Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Both warriors are agents of chaos, and come ONE 168: Denver, they will surely be firing on all cylinders to produce an epic Muay Thai duel for the global fanbase live from the Ball Arena.

Tickets for the spectacle can be purchased here.