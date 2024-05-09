"I could put anyone away" - Denis Puric believes his destructive power will be too much for Rodtang's iron chin 

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon is human just like the rest of us. As such, the 'Bosnian Menace' plans to test the flyweight Muay Thai kingpin's legendary iron chin when they crossed swords at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video in a three-round kickboxing affair.

On June 7, Puric wants to shock the world by taking out arguably one of the most durable fighters in combat sports inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang, of course, has become a global superstar for his penchant for figuring in brawls and purposely leaving his chin unguarded to taunt his foes. Puric, however, warns the Thai fighter not to try this tactic since he'll pay for it with his consciousness.

The 39-year-old veteran told the South China Morning Post:

"I fancy that I could put anyone away. As long as I find that shot, as long as I'm in great shape, I'll definitely find it."

However, Denis Puric acknowledged that delivering the killing blow requires a lot of energy. As such, he promised to come in the best shape in arguably the biggest fight of his career.

The Team CSK standout added:

"As long as I don't get tired, man. Once you get tired, it's hard to land these shots."

Prime Video in North America subscribers can watch ONE 167 free, live as it happens in US primetime.

Denis Puric says win over Rodtang opens doors for two-sport supremacy

While there's no belt on the line in his upcoming bout with Rodtang, Denis Puric still relishes the massive opportunity at hand.

After all, an upset victory practically guarantees him a world title shot.

'The Bosnian Menace' has no problem proving himself first as long as it leads to his ultimate dream of winning both the Muay Thai and kickboxing titles at 135 pounds.

He told SCMP MMA:

"I'm excited, man. Either way, even if I get that it's not for a title, but I'm still excited because when I win this fight, you know, I have the doors open for both belts. So it plays out great on my end anyway."

Watch the full interview: