“I am ready for any challenge” - Anatoly Malykhin reflects on career, tells ONE Championship to throw him the gauntlet

After making ONE Championship history, three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin is ready for his next challenge.

Returning to the Circle on Friday, March 1, for ONE 166, the promotion's debut in Qatar, Malykhin once again stepped into the main event spotlight for a clash with reigning and defending ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Already holding the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles, 'Sladkiy' had the opportunity to do what no man or woman has done before — becoming the king of three different divisions simultaneously.

Though it took a little longer to dispatch 'The Dutch Knight' than it did in their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 5, the result was the same. Anatoly Malykhin scored a history-making TKO in the third round.

Recently, the Russian juggernaut took to social media, thanking ONE Championship and its CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, for the opportunity. Malykhin declared himself ready for his next challenge.

"When I started practicing MMA, I had no idea what results I could achieve," Malykhin wrote in a translated post on Instagram. "Thank you ONE Championship for the opportunity to unlock my potential. A big thanks to Mr. Chatri for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams and turn them into reality. I am ready for the next challenge," he wrote on Instagram.

What next for Anatoly Malykhin after ONE 166?

With three world titles and a desire to defend all of them, there are a plethora of options for Anatoly Malykhin's return to the Circle. The most intriguing options appear to be at heavyweight as a couple of viable contenders await their first shot at ONE Championship gold.

The first of those would be Senegalese standout Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane who delivered an impressive performance against 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida in August. 'Reug Reug' handed Almeida his first loss in MMA and established himself as a potential title challenge.

The only man who could be more deserving at this point is Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari. The former Greco-Roman wrestling world champion won his third straight at ONE 166, defeating former heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar after 'Singh' refused to engage.

Who do you think should be the next man to challenge 'Sladkiy' inside the Circle?