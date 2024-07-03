"I am ready to fight" - Rodtang teases quick return after epic barnburner against Denis Puric

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to make up for lost time and get back to the Circle as soon as possible.

'The Iron Man', who sat out the first half of the year due to a hand injury, returned triumphantly at ONE 167 last month by defeating Denis Puric in their action-packed kickboxing thriller.

Now with a clean bill of health and a fiery determination to prove his detractors wrong, Rodtang is seeking a quick turnaround.

If the stars align, the Thai megastar said he wants in on the promotion's upcoming United States return for the blockbuster ONE 168: Denver card.

Rodtang revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin:

"If everything is ok [and goes to] plan, I am ready to fight in September."

ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena is filled with some of the best fighters in the promotion, including Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, and Liam Harrison, among others.

No doubt a certified crowd-pleaser like Rodtang would be a welcome addition to this massive spectacle.

Fans, though, are wondering, who will be the Thai destroyer's dancing partner. Rodtang already has one name in mind.

"I don't know. I want to fight Takeru, but I don't know if it's Takeru," he said.

Watch the full interview:

Superlek open to a re-do with Rodtang somewhere down the line

As much as American fans want to see the sequel to the epic Rodtang versus Superlek firefight last year, that won't be the case. 'The Kicking Machine' is set to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai crown in Denver, Colorado.

However, the flyweight kickboxing king said he's not closing the door and would accept a Rodtang rematch when the right time comes. Superlek said during the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-event interviews:

"Well, it’s all up to Chatri [Sityodtong]. That would be in the future. If he decided we needed a rematch, then there would be a rematch."

