"I really hope this comes to pass" - Fans react as Patricio Pitbull issues a $1 million challenge to Alexander Volkanovski and the latter responds

Patricio Pitbull is on a collison course with Alexander Volkanovski. That is if both men get past their UFC 314 opponents. During a pre-fight press conference to promote the card, the Brazilian star issued a challenge to 'The Great,' leaving fans abuzz.

The challenge is a reference to an old tweet penned by 'Pitbull' during his Bellator days. In the tweet, he bet Volkanovski $1 million that he could beat him. Now that both men are in the UFC, 'Pitbull' brought up the bet again.

"Listen, when I was in another organization, I made a bet with Volkanovski. I said $1 million bucks if we fight, I win. I know we got fights coming up, but maybe down the line you wanna keep that bet open?"

Volkanovski's response to the bet was typical of the ex-UFC featherweight champion.

"You put on a good performance. Like I said, I'm expecting to defend my belt a couple of times this year. You do a good job, I'll see you there."

Check out Patricio Pitbull reviving his challenge to Alexander Volkanovski:

Volkanovski is currently gearing up to compete for the vacant featherweight title against surging contender Diego Lopes. Meanwhile, 'Pitbull' is set to face ex-interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in his promotional debut. If the stars align, a matchup could take place.

The fans seemed more than on-board with it. Many, though, doubt 'Pitbull's' ability to compete with the upper echelon of the UFC featherweight division, especially now.

"Even in his prime, Pitbull would have struggled against any UFC top 5."

Others also lamented that both men seem to be past their physical prime.

"Volk v Pitbull? I'm in. If only we could see prime for prime."

Some were more excited.

"I really hope this comes to pass."

Meanwhile, one fan praised 'Pitbull's' courage.

"Bold offer"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Patricio Pitbull's challenge

If the matchup does indeed happen, it would serve as an interesting title defense for Volkanovski.

Diego Lopes spoke similarly about Patricio Pitbull

There is no guarantee that Alexander Volkanovski leaves UFC 314 as featherweight champion. Diego Lopes is a dangerous opponent with heavy hands, and Volkanovski is coming off two knockout losses. So when Lopes addressed a possible fight with Patricio Pitbull, he said the following:

"I think it depends on how he wins the fight. If he wins in good fashio nand the UFC sees it as good business, I'm sure the UFC will work and see who will be the next contender."

Check out Diego Lopes' thoughts on fighting Patricio Pitbull:

Rarely have Brazilians faced each other in the UFC, though this could be one of them.

