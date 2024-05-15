“I really wanted this fight to happen” - Superlek admits rooting for Jonathan Haggerty in Bangkok barnburner against Felipe Lobo

Superlek Kiatmoo9 always had his sights on Jonathan Haggerty, so much so that he even gave his support in his rival's previous fight. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when Haggerty defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Superlek believed that he wouldn't be facing Haggerty if the British star lost to Lobo in February, and this led him to cheer his heart out when the two-sport king knocked the Brazilian brawler out to retain the gold.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek said:

"I view it as great timing on Lobo's side. He saw an opportunity and he took it. I was watching it and I was worried the referee would stop the fight. I really wanted this fight and I was rooting for Haggerty to win."

Lobo nearly scored the biggest upset of his career when he knocked Haggerty down in the final seconds of the first round.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, evened the knockdown count in the second when he sat Lobo down with a swift left hook midway through the second round.

Things hit their crescendo when Haggerty ended Lobo's world title hopes with a vicious overhand right to complete the comeback knockout in the third.

With Haggerty firmly defending his Muay Thai throne, Superlek now has the super fight of his dreams.

Superlek will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available at Ticketmaster.

Superlek honored to carry Thailand's flag in Denver

Superlek is already a global name, but his fight against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver will be the first time in his ONE Championship career that he would be fighting on American soil.

'The Kicking Machine' will have the lofty of responsibility of proudly carrying Thailand's identity in the United States.

Superlek, though, has a compatriot with him in Denver.

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is also at the top of the card. She'll challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek said he and Stamp are determined to capture and deliver two new world titles to Thailand:

"I'm honored to represent Thailand along with Stamp Fairtex. If we are able to get these belts, they will also belong to Thailand and all the Thai people. I will not disappoint the fans," said Superlek.