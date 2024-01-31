“I do not have regrets” – Despite quick defeat to Nieky Holzken, ‘Sexyama’ says special rules fight was a good learning experience

Veteran fighter Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama’s night at ONE 165 in Japan last weekend did not last long after he was TKO’d by Dutchman Nieky Holzken in the opening round of their featured clash. However, he was grateful for the opportunity to take part in the marquee event and the lessons he got from it.

The 48-year-old MMA fighter took on ‘The Natural’ but lost in their catchweight special rules showdown, which took place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28. The event marked the return of ONE Championship to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' after nearly five years.

In their special rules showdown, the opening round was to be played under boxing rules. The second was Muay Thai and the third set for the traditional mixed martial arts ruleset.

Unfortunately for 'Sexyama', before the contest even reached his lane of MMA, he was already toppled during the boxing set, knocked down twice, with the second at the 1:40 mark proving to be the end for him as he was deemed unable to continue and waved off for the defeat.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a post-fight interview, 'Sexyama' said he had no regrets in taking on the fight against Holzken and was charging to experience the TKO loss he absorbed.

The Japanese-Korean fighter said:

“I feel pain due to my loss. But, you know, I have full of respect for my opponent and especially someone like Nieky, who is a specialist in the striking [department]. So it's going to turn to become a good experience, part of my experience, so I do not have regrets taking this bout.”

Watch the interview below:

Curiosity led ‘Sexyama’ to take special rules match at ONE 165

'Sexyama' said the opportunity to take on a new challenge made him give the nod to battle Nieky Holzken in a special rules clash at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

The two veteran fighters were billed to collide in a catchweight boxing-Muay Thai-MMA set but did not get past the opening round as 'Sexyama' was sent to a TKO defeat by ‘The Natural'.

While left to lick his wounds, the Japanese-Korean legend said it was still worth his while as he got to test himself with something new in his career.

Sexyama shared in an interview he uploaded on his YouTube channel in the lead-up to ONE 165:

“This challenge is the best for me. I knew this would be a tough challenge, and that’s why I took it. I don't know if the probability of winning is low, but my curiosity made me want to try it once.”

The loss stopped a two-fight winning run for the MMA veteran, while Holzken swung back to the win column after back-to-back losses.

The replay of ONE 165 can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.