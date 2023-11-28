“I respect this athlete” - Pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov says he’ll never disrespect a fellow sportsman

Pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov is a true sportsman inside and outside the ring.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion knows the struggles and difficulties each athlete faces, and he’ll never slander a fellow sportsman regardless of their discipline.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov said every athlete deserves a healthy amount of respect for dedicating their life to pursuing absolute sporting greatness.

Chingiz Allazov said:

“Then I would like to say only one thing, so that every athlete, no matter what he does, always says the right thing for another sport, if I am asked for any other athlete, even if it is a chess player, I will say that I respect this athlete because he contributes to sports, it doesn't matter what sport and children look up to him, he looks up to him.”

Competing in a sport as cutthroat as kickboxing, Allazov knows that respect goes a long way.

Allazov, who’s also a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner, has been in a years-long rivalry with Marat Grigorian, and the pair had their fated rematch this past August at ONE Fight Night 13.

Despite hammering each other for five rounds, Allazov showed utmost respect to Grigorian following his successful world title defense in Bangkok.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below:

Chingiz Allazov shares his mindset with younger fighters

Chingiz Allazov knows having an unwavering mind is almost essential for any fighter, and he wants the younger generation to have the same attitude as he had growing up.

In the same interview with 1newsTV Online, the 30-year-old fighter said aspiring athletes must put their sport at the top of their priorities.

Allazov said:

“To be honest, training is one thing, but these athletes must live for sports. If they live just by training, it will not work. It is necessary to live the training and understand what will happen. Here is this chance. When you need to use it, and we have this, this is something that needs to be addressed a lot.”