“I respect him” – Tawanchai’s message to fellow ONE world champion and possible opponent Chingiz Allazov

ONE Championship capped off another great year of combat sports with ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, December 22 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and the main event was an extremely memorable one.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai entered the ring for the ninth time in his ONE Championship career against fellow Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn.

After being scheduled and scrapped twice in the past, both the fighters and the fans had been looking forward to the bout finally happening and the two Thais certainly obliged with a barn-burner of a five-round scrap.

Both men had their moments in the bout with Tawanchai leaning heavily into his reach advantage while throwing the occasional elbow from the inside and Superbon mixing up his high kicks with well-timed counter hits.

All three judges awarded Tawanchai with the unanimous decision win and he pointed out ONE featherweight kickboxing champ Chingiz Allazov as his next opponent:

“I just want to tell him that I respect him, and I really like him.”

Why an Allazov - Tawanchai bout makes sense

Tawanchai and Allazov are on seven and five-fight winning streaks, respectively, and almost ironically enough, both men have defeated Superbon this year, with the latter beating him at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

The Thai and Belarusian fighters are at the top of their games right now as Allazov easily took care of business against Marat Grigorian while Tawanchai has been unstoppable in his last four bouts, despite ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut’s objections to their October clash.

Should Tawanchai challenge for Allazov’s kickboxing world title, history would be up for grabs as he looks to be the eighth fighter to become a two-sport champion with ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty being the most recent.