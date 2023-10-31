“I respect her a lot” - Supergirl says she and Stamp still friends despite electrifying January bout

At ONE Fight Night 16, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is looking to add another victory to a huge year for her career.

Despite currently being 1-1 in 2023, there’s no doubt that the Thai striker's stock has climbed massively over the course of the year.

While she may have lost her first fight of the year at ONE Fight Night 6, the showcase matchup was the exact kind of opportunity that the 19-year old prodigy needed to announce herself on the biggest stage.

Putting on a closely contested fight with Stamp Fairtex on short notice, a lot of fans thought that ‘Supergirl’ had done enough to win despite taking a loss on that night in January.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ spoke about her respect and friendship with Stamp despite their incredible fight at the start of the year:

“I know her because she’s my sister’s friend. We talk sometimes but not that close. We remain friends after that fight, or course. I respect her a lot.”

On the same card 'Supergirl's' sister competed with Xiong Jing Nan in a first-of-its-kind striking contest, Stamp accomplished the greatest achievement of her career to date.

Becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to win belts in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Thai superstar stopped Ham Seo Hee to win the vacant ONE atomweight world championship.

During the interview, ‘Supergirl’ gave credit to her former opponent for her display at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14:

“I think her game plan was great. The plan to counter was great. I heard her dad was the one who guided her to do the move that led to the TKO. It was amazing to see.”

