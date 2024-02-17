"I salute the trainer" - 57-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson's latest training clip leaves fans mighty impressed

Mike Tyson's boxing skills are the stuff of legend, and a recent clip of 'Iron Mike' hitting the pads has left fans shocked at his speed and power, even at the ripe old age of 57. The clip has been making the rounds on X/Twitter and has drawn significant attention, most of it positive.

While short, it consists of Tyson storming forward, landing combinations on his trainer's mits and padded body. Despite his advanced age, the near-60-year-old Tyson looks just as ferocious as he did in his youth, leading to an outpouring of praise from the fans.

Check out Mike Tyson training with Rafael Cordeiro:

Some, though, opted to praise Tyson's trainer, who the more perceptive and seasoned fans will recognize as Kings MMA founder Rafael Cordeiro, who famously guided Rafael dos Anjos to UFC lightweight championship glory.

"I salute the trainer bruh Tyson at 57 is still a menace, what are those punches"

Others, however, feared for Cordeiro's safety.

"One wrong move from the dude sparring and it's nighty night"

Many marveled at Tyson's physicality, even as he nears his 60th birthday.

"I can barely get out of bed and this dude is out here training like a beast at 57?!"

One comment even referenced Logan Paul's past assertion that, due to 'Iron Mike's' aging (which the fan incorrectly cited as 54), he would beat him in a boxing match.

"Logan Paul: "You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson.' Bro, he's old, old" A 54 Y/O Mike Tyson training"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Mike Tyson training with Rafael Cordeiro

Tyson famously staged a comeback in an exhibition bout nearly four years ago when he took on legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr. While the fight was officially scored a draw, many were impressed with how sharp, fast, and powerful Tyson looked.

Mike Tyson's age when he first became a heavyweight champion

At the tender age of 20 years old, four months and 22 days, Mike Tyson authored one of the greatest performances in heavyweight boxing history. He demolished Trevor Berbick within two rounds, TKO'ing him to capture the WBC heavyweight championship to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

Check out Mike Tyson beating Trevor Berbick:

The record still stands to this day, with no one yet able to eclipse Tyson's achievements in the division. Exactly how long Tyson's record will stand remains a point of interest for boxing fans who await the arrival of the next great heavyweight sensation.