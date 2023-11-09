Fans voiced their opinions about who Chingiz Allazov should fight next.

In January of this year, Allazov dethroned Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with a stunning second-round knockout.

Seven months later, ‘Chinga’ defended his throne for the first time in his latest fight, a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

Allazov’s five-fight win streak has led to a widespread belief that he’s arguably the most talented kickboxer on the planet. The question is, what’s next for the 30-year-old world champion?

ONE Championship recently shared a video on Instagram of Chingiz Allazov training with the caption asking fans who they want to see him fight:

“The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion never misses a beat 👊 Who should Chingiz Allazov defend his belt against? @chingizallazov”

Fans responded with various ONE Championship superstars that 'Chinga' could fight next:

“Giorgio petrosyan”

“Tawanchai then winner vs winner of Superbon - Petrosyan?”

“Superbon rematch for sure 👀”

“Regan ersiel”

“I know they're different weigh class but him vs haggerty would be mad”

“@chingizallazov is by far the best in his category… I do not see anyone who can beat him today,”

“He will crush anyone at the moment 😂 maybe rematch with superbon, or uhmm, maybe one of the bantamweights 😂 no use 🤔 to match him up with the others at the moment.”

Instagram comments

It’s unclear who ONE Championship plans to match Chingiz Allazov with next. With that said, there is a potential massive super-fight for ‘Chinga.’

On December 22, Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon. The winner could potentially face Allazov for an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Championship has plenty of options for Allazov, therefore it’ll be intriguing to see what’s next for the featherweight kickboxing king.