“I don't see why we don't get a title shot” – Nico Carrillo should be next for Jonathan Haggerty if he beats Nong-O, says coach JP Gallacher

The team of Nico Carrillo expects their fighter to get a title shot if he ends up with a victory over Nong-O Hama in their scheduled Muay Thai showdown next month.

JP Gallacher, the striking coach of the ‘King of the North', asserted that a championship opportunity should be at hand in the event that Carrillo defeats his Thai opponent at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The coach made that known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, underscoring:

“I don't see why we don't get a title shot. Genuinely, I don’t believe why we don’t deserve a title shot. Because realistically who is there better than Nong-O to beat to take [Haggerty’s] two golds? I think if we go to any other fights after this one I think it would just be wasting time.”

Nico Carrillo is out to make it three straight wins in as many matches in his bantamweight Muay Thai contest against Nong-O.

The Scotland native debuted in ONE in April this year, taking down Turkish opponent Furkan Karabag by way of technical knockout in the third round. He followed it up with another TKO win in the second round in June over Muangthai PK Saenchai of Thailand.

Nong-O, meanwhile, lost the bantamweight Muay Thai gold in April to now-double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty by way of first-round knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Nico Carrillo out to highlight top-notch Muay Thai skills in upcoming fight

Scottish Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo has created quite an impression in his first year under ONE Championship, and seeks doing so again in his scheduled fight in December.

The ‘King of the North’ collides with veteran Thai fighter Nong-O Hama in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nico Carillo’s striking coach, JP Gallacher, believes that their 25-year-old fighter has it in him to be among the best, if not the best, in the game. He just has to go out and show it.

The coach shared to SCMP:

“I do believe that I've got the blueprint for him to be the best pound-for-pound fighter, we just need to go and prove it now.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 is headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship clash between Thai superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.