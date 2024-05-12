"I see why my humble GOAT promotes Crypto scams now" - MMA fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly committing tax fraud in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be in financial trouble with the Russian government. Nearly four years after his retirement, reports have surfaced claiming that 'The Eagle' is at the center of hefty tax evasion allegations.

According to reports from Mash Media, Nurmagomedov is suspected of allegedly owing the Russian Federal Tax Services the equivalent of $3.3 million. In light of the situation, the reports also claim that several of Nurmagomedov's business ventures including his promotion, Eagle FC, have been frozen.

As per the report, Nurmagomedov allegedly used the withheld money to purchase capital around Russia and the UAE.

The news took fans by surprise with many seeing Nurmagomedov as a role model character. In reaction to the rumor, one fan alleged the former UFC lightweight champion is also involved in "Crypto scams."

The fan commented:

"I see why my humble GOAT promotes Crypto scams now"

The legitimacy of Nurmagomedov supporting cryptocurrency referenced by the fan was questioned by others, to which the user doubled down on the claim by resharing an old tweet from the Dagestani as evidence.

Other fans commented:

"Ay we might get Khabib back in the UFC now"

"Source: trust me bro"

"Dana about to offer him a 3.3 million dollar fight"

"Stop spreading lies the GOAT would never do such things"

View more fan reactions to Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly owing $3.3 million in taxes below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly owing taxes to the Russian government [via @champrds on X]

Was Khabib Nurmagomedov arrested for tax evasion?

As of May 11, the rumors of Khabib Nurmagomedov's alleged tax evasion have not been confirmed by credible media sites. As such, no reports of an arrest have been made.

Despite fans joking about a potential return to the UFC to pay off his debt, Nurmagomedov has not fought since 2020 when he retired following the unfortunate passing of his father. Nurmagomedov won his final fight at UFC 254 with a triangle choke submission win over then-interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

After the win, 'The Eagle' said he would not fight again without his father at the request of his mother.

Despite heavy pursuit from Dana White, Nurmagomedov has stayed true to his decision and re-confirmed that he would not fight in the UFC again.