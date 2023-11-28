“I don't see any point in wasting time” – JP Gallacher lobbies for Nico Carrillo vs. Jonathan Haggerty early next year

If there’s anyone who understands what Nico Carillo is truly capable of, it’s his longtime head coach, JP Gallacher.

Ahead of ‘King of The North’s biggest career fight against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46, Gallacher sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss this possible world title eliminator.

If Carrillo wins, which Gallacher is extremely confident in, he wants his protégé to be next in line for ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In fact, the renowned striking coach is so confident of Carrillo’s chances against Nong-O that he believes a showdown with ‘The General’ should take place early next year.

Gallacher told SCMP MMA:

“Start of next year. I don't see any point in wasting time like I have full faith I believe in ONE Championship that they'll make the right decision. I believe that ONE will make the right matchmaking decision and I believe they'll match it for the start of the year.”

Here’s the full interview in its entirety:

Nico Carrillo has taken the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks by storm

Carrillo certainly earned himself a shot against the great Nong-O following two blistering finishes at ONE Friday Fights.

The Scottish sensation laid waste to Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai in the most decisive way possible and is now ranked fifth in the stacked division.

A victory over Nong-O will definitely be a huge feather in the cap of Carrillo and should skyrocket him to superstardom.

We’ll soon find out if the 25-year-old can shock the world at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on December 22.