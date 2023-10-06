“I seek chaos” – Mikey Musumeci embraces the challenge of submitting heavier opponent Shinya Aoki

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is going up against a considerably heavier opponent in Shinya Aoki in his scheduled fight this week. But he is unfazed, embracing the challenge and determined to shock with a submission victory.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ battles Japanese legend Aoki in an openweight grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which is set to go down on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The Italian-American champion is dealing with a weight disadvantage in his upcoming fight as he is taking on the traditionally lightweight ‘Tobikan Judan.’

In a pre-event interview session with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci said that while he is going out of his comfort zone by taking on a bigger opponent, he feels it is something he can still excel in and prove himself further as a high-caliber martial artist.

The 27-year-old Evolve MMA campaigner said:

“Definitely makes it even more challenging that it's a heavier division. But again, I love all these obstacles. Like you hate them, but you love them at the same time because it makes him more uncertain and makes it harder for me. It's gonna make me grow as a person. So I seek this. I seek chaos. I seek being uncomfortable, and I know that I'm going to be better in the long run for it, win or lose.”

Watch the interview below:

Mikey Musumeci has fought three times already in 2023, which were all successful defenses of the world title he won in September last year.

He defeated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren in January by unanimous division and then annexed back-to-back submission victories over Yemeni Osamah Almarwai and American Jarred Brooks in May and August, respectively.

Shinya Aoki, 40, for his part, is competing in his first match this year. He had a busy 2022, where he saw action in two mixed martial arts matches and one submission grappling contest.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.