"I was at the skatepark skating with Chad Muska" - UFC featherweight recounts wild dream involving a 'fist fight' with Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is the man of the hour in the UFC bantamweight division, reigning as its newly crowned champion. However, given recent events, he has also drawn the attention of those competing outside of his weight class, namely, UFC featherweight power-puncher Dan Ige.

The 145-pounder took to X/Twitter to reveal that he dreamed of Sean O'Malley. Specifically, his dream entailed facing 'Sugar' in a fistfight over the dream version of the bantamweight champion commenting negatively on Ige's fighting style. The dream, as he explained in a second tweet, also involved Chad Muska.

Muska, a popular retired skateboarder, skated with Ige in the featherweight's dream. Ige tweeted:

"Last night I had a dream I was at the skatepark skating with Chad Muska and I got in a fist fight with O’Malley because he didn’t like my style, said I try too hard to knock guys out. probably true lol"

When asked about the winner of his dream bout with O'Malley, Ige revealed that there was no victor and that the fight actually consisted of a fairly brief exchange.

While Sean O'Malley is scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299 in a rematch of their UFC 252 encounter, which he lost, Dan Ige faced Bryce Mitchell in a losing effort in September. Despite his efforts, there has been no consistent turn of fortunes for Ige.

He has been on a rough patch since mid-2020 when his six-fight win streak came to an abrupt end, and he found himself going 1-4 in his subsequent five fights. While he bounced back with a two-fight win streak, including a signature knockout against Damon Jackson, it didn't last.

His next bout was against Bryce Mitchell, who used his wrestling and grappling skills to control Ige for long stretches of their three-round affair, scoring a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley's last bout was, perhaps, his greatest-ever performance, as he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to enthrone himself as the UFC bantamweight champion.

Sean O'Malley's record against top 10 bantamweights

Thus far, Sean O'Malley has only faced four fighters ranked in the top ten of the UFC bantamweight division: Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera. His performances against them grew progressively more impressive each time he fought them.

His bout with Vera was a TKO loss after he was compromised by low kicks, then finished on the mat with ground-and-pound. When he faced Munhoz, their bout ended with a no-contest after an accidental eye poke. Meanwhile, his fight with Petr Yan was a war that he won via split decision.

Finally, his fight with Aljamain Sterling couldn't have gone any better, as he thwarted all of his foe's takedown attempts, before knocking him out in Round 2.